Joe Biden Plans to Leave for Beach Trip After Three-day Work Week

President Joe Biden is planning another trip to the beach, leaving Thursday afternoon for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The president was in Washington, DC, to deliver a speech for Memorial Day, but only worked at the White House Tuesday, and Wednesday with plans to leave Thursday for the beach.

This is the president’s second trip to the beach in 2022 after spending a weekend there in March prior to his trip to Europe. He visited his beach house on four other occasions in his first year as president.

While at their waterfront retreat, the president typically emerges to go on a bike ride or walk on the beach with First Lady Jill Biden and their new dog Commander.

Bad news for President Joe Biden piled up right after he left the White House early on Friday for a long weekend at the beach. https://t.co/4GHD3zFoy5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 17, 2021

The Bidens purchased their beach home for $2.74 million in 2017 but have already made plans to modify the property for security reasons.

In April, the local government approved three variances to local regulations to build walls and fences on their beach property.

The Department of Homeland Security awarded a $445,000 contract to build the security structures at the request of the Secret Service.

The Bidens plan to construct a ten-foot aluminum fence on the rear property line, a ten-foot fence with stone columns on the side years, and a four-foot stone wall in front of the house, according to the Cape Gazette.