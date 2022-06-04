Pro-abortion Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Susan Wild appears to support aborting babies diagnosed with Down syndrome.

During a May 24 town hall with her constituents, the pro-abortion Democrat tried to stay clear of the topic but was consistently asked questions as to her position on abortion.

After several questions, she brought up in utero Down syndrome diagnoses and suggested abortion as a legitimate option in response.

“I think you could ask any group, you know, a group of parents if you had this situation in the third month of pregnancy and you found out your child was going, let’s just say, Down syndrome, different people, different sets of parents are going to respond differently,” she claimed.

“And honestly, I believe that that is their choice,” she continued.

Watch:

.@RepSusanWild on late-term abortions: "Any doctor is going to deliver that baby…then what happens to that baby is another matter." On aborting babies with down syndrome: "Different sets of parents are going to respond differently and honestly I believe that is their choice." pic.twitter.com/dPmQO6eeiv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2022

“I don’t think the government belongs in anybody’s doctor’s office,” she claimed. “I just don’t think that’s an appropriate place for the government to be.”

Despite saying she does not think “the government belongs in anybody’s doctor’s office,” Wild did think it was fine for Americans to be fired from their job if they refused to get the coronavirus vaccine and supported vaccine mandates, according to a telephone town hall recording from October 2021 obtained by Breitbart News. Wild said when asked about mandates:

I don’t think anybody wanted to have to go to vaccination mandates…but also, a lot of people just determined, decided that they didn’t want to be vaccinated. I think that ultimately these employers… private employers, although the president has also imposed this on federal government employees, have made the decision that they want to get back to normal, and they’re going to impose vaccination mandates.

“It’s a small minority that you’re talking about, who are not willing to be vaccinated,” Wild continued. “If somebody chooses not to be vaccinated and their employer has mandated that they’d be vaccinated, then that’s a private business decision… they can, you know, seek employment elsewhere.”

Wild also appears to believe abortion access has an effect on most other civil liberties in the United States.

After the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion from Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Wild, claiming that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, went on a tirade, claiming “all of our constitutional rights are at stake” due to “far-right forces” and “extremist politicians and judges” that want to see the “dystopian view, vision of a society” be enacted across the country.

She also claimed that a ban on interracial marriage might be next. Wild questioned:

It’s clear that the intent is not to stop with the issue of reproductive choice. What’s next? Contraception? Deciding how many children to have, or whether to have children at all? Whether you can marry the person you love, regardless of gender or color? Whether women can get credit in their own names, or buy a house, or choose to even have a job?

Wild also attempted to maintain she is not “pro-abortion” despite her track record of radical positions on the issue, on which Breitbart News has consistently reported.

Wild is a supporter of late-term abortions — up until the moment of birth — which is a key tenet of the bill for which she voted and of which she was an original co-sponsor, the “Women’s Health Protection Act.” The legislation, which passed the House and failed in the Senate, is an extreme federal takeover of abortion regulation.

The Women’s Health Protection Act, as summarized by the Catholic News Agency:

The WHPA would prohibit abortion restrictions or bans “that are more burdensome than those restrictions imposed on medically comparable procedures, do not significantly advance reproductive health or the safety of abortion services, and make abortion services more difficult to access.” The act’s text lists a series of specific restrictions it would do away with, on everything from limitations on telemedicine to restrictions around viability, which the act defines as the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb — determined by “the good-faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider.”

She was an also an original co-sponsor of the “Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance Act,” which would reverse the Hyde Amendment and allow anyone who receives health care or insurance from the federal government — such as Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Veterans Administration — to obtain coverage for abortions.

Wild is a vulnerable member whom Republicans hope to unseat in the midterm election this year. Wild won her congressional seat with just under 52 percent of the vote during the last election cycle, while her Republican opponent received just over 48 percent.

The Cook Political Report, which keeps track of the vulnerability of congressional races across the country, rates hers as a “toss-up,” meaning the race could go either way in the coming election.

House Republican-aligned groups such as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) have gone after the congresswoman, hoping that she would either retire or be vulnerable enough for a Republican to flip her district.

After striving to win back the House in 2020, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

To win the majority requires a net gain of only five Republican seats in November, and a lot is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either one could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their partisan agenda items before the next presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.