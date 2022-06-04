Illegal Alien Charged with Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old Disabled Child

An illegal alien allegedly sexually abused a child with disabilities in Frederick County, Maryland, according to local police.

Ricardo Cruz Mendoza, a 37-year-old illegal alien, was arrested in April and has since been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual offense.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Mendoza sexually abused a 14-year-old minor with disabilities. The sheriff’s office is one of many that work directly with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) via the 287(g) program to swiftly alert the agency when illegal aliens are arrested and charged with crimes.

“This is yet another example of the value of the 287g program to public safety in Frederick County,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said of the arrest.

Under President Joe Biden, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has sought to wind down the 287(g) program with local law enforcement. In May 2021, for instance, Mayorkas claimed the program has “pernicious practices,” though he did not cite examples.

Most recently, Breitbart News reported that Democrat sheriffs who ended their community’s 287(g) agreements with ICE have caused a decrease in the number of criminal illegal aliens who are turned over to the agency.

