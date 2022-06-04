Poll: Key Swing States Disapprove of Joe Biden

Voters in key swing states overwhelmingly disapprove of President Joe Biden, a Civiqs survey released this week revealed.

Biden is struggling to revive his ever-tanking approval rating, as 55 percent disapprove of his job performance nationwide. Throughout his presidency, Americans have watched as economic conditions worsen, inflation remains high, and gas prices grow higher and higher with each passing day, consistently breaking new records as industry experts predict worsening conditions.

Not only is Biden’s approval low across the board, independent voters, specifically, are growing weary. Sixty-five percent disapprove of his job performance, while 22 percent approve, giving him a net negative approval of -43 percent among independent voters:

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? Approve — 34%

Disapprove — 55% Independents

Approve — 22%

Disapprove — 65% By Age: 18-34

Approve — 26%

Disapprove — 56%@Civiqs / 06/01/2022https://t.co/aNSbAOfokX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 2, 2022

But it does not end there. Biden’s approval is underwater in every single state in the country, with just three exceptions — Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Vermont. What is more, a majority in every single swing state have a sour view of Biden.

Arizona:

58 percent disapprove

31 percent approve

Florida:

56 percent disapprove

34 percent approve

Georgia:

58 percent disapprove

30 percent approve

Michigan:

54 percent disapprove

36 percent approve

New Hampshire:

53 percent disapprove

37 percent approve

North Carolina:

56 percent disapprove

34 percent approve

Ohio:

61 percent disapprove

28 percent approve

Pennsylvania:

55 percent disapprove

33 percent approve

Wisconsin:

57 percent disapprove

35 percent approve

All signs point to this trend not boding well for Democrats, who hope to maintain their slim majority in both the House and Senate this November. All the while, former President Donald Trump continues to tease a return to the political sphere, challenging Biden in 2024, but he has yet to make it official.