Poll: Majority of Independent Voters Disapprove of Joe Biden

A majority of independent voters disapprove of President Joe Biden, a Civiqs survey released this week showed.

Overall, Biden’s approval rating is completely underwater, as 55 percent disapprove and 34 percent approve, giving the president a net approval of -19 percent:

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? Approve — 34%

Disapprove — 55% Independents

Approve — 22%

Disapprove — 65% By Age: 18-34

Approve — 26%

Disapprove — 56%@Civiqs / 06/01/2022https://t.co/aNSbAOfokX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 2, 2022

Predictably, most Democrats, 72 percent, approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 12 percent who disapprove. The vast majority of Republicans, 96 percent, disapprove, but the metrics outside of the traditional partisan split are, perhaps, more interesting.

Sixty-five percent of independent voters, a key demographic, disapprove of Biden’s job performance. Just over one-fifth of independents, 22 percent, approve. That leaves Biden with a net approval of -43 percent among independent voters.

Further, a majority of independent voters in nearly every single state disapprove of Biden’s job performance with an exception of Vermont, where 47 percent disapprove. However, that still stands as a plurality.

Biden’s disapproval among independent voters in key swing states is as follows:

Arizona: 65 percent

Florida: 64 percent

Georgia: 60 percent

Michigan: 65 percent

North Carolina: 62 percent

Ohio: 70 percent

Pennsylvania: 62 percent

Wisconsin: 65 percent

Biden’s continually sinking approval ratings comes as rampant inflation continues to plague the country. All the while, Americans continue to wake up to record-breaking gas prices day by day, with the latest increase landing at $4.819 — a five cent increase overnight.