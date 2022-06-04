Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt (R) is holding a double-digit lead just ten days out from the Republican primary election, a new poll found.

When survey respondents were asked: “Which Republican candidate for U.S. Senate do you plan on voting for in June’s primary election?” 57 percent chose former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt and 31 percent chose Sam Brown. No other candidate received more than seven percent of the vote.

2022 #NVSen Republican Primary Poll: Adam Laxalt 57%

Sam Brown 31%

Sharelle Mendenhall 7%

Bill Hockstedler 5% University of Nevada ~ 368 LV ~ 5/17-5/27https://t.co/EuMZ2f3nQA — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) June 3, 2022

The Nevada Election Survey Project (NESP) poll was funded by the University of Nevada and Reno’s College of Liberal Arts and was conducted throughout the month of May with adults and Nevada voters. The margin of error for the larger subgroup of 1,048 responses is three and a half percentage points. The NESP poll yielded results similar to several other April and May polls: a May 2 Emerson College poll showed Laxalt 23 points ahead of Brown, and an April 28 Trafalgar poll showed Laxalt 24 points ahead. OH Predictive still showed Laxalt leading by double digits in a May 12 poll, though Laxalt’s lead was smaller than in other surveys at 15 points.

In an Emerson College poll out today on the Republican #nvsen primary, Adam Laxalt is up 23 points on Sam Brown, with a 3 point margin of error https://t.co/MTgFksQmou pic.twitter.com/mnQFcSEDcW — Jacob Solis (@jacobsolisnv) May 4, 2022

Survey respondents reported being most familiar with Laxalt (41 percent) as a Republican candidate, followed by Brown (20 percent), Mendenhall (eight percent), and Hockstedler (seven percent).

The NESP poll showed incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) with a large lead against Laxalt in a hypothetical general election matchup 48 percent to 27 percent. When matched up against Brown, Masto led 47 percent to 24 percent. These results differ significantly from polling released in early May showing Laxalt leading Cortez Masto 47 percent to 46 percent, a one percent lead that is well within the survey’s four percent margin or error.

Out of those polled, 44 percent of respondents said they plan to participate in the Democrat primary, compared to 35 percent in the GOP primary. Twenty-one percent said they would not participate in either primary election.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.