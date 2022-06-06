Democrat Representative Pushing 1,000% Tax on AR-15s

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) is pushing a 1,000 percent tax on AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles that Democrats label as “assault weapons.”

CBS News reports that Beyer’s bill would result in “pushing up the price of the military-style weapon beyond the means of many potential buyers.”

CBS News also notes that bill could be passed in the Senate with only 50 votes as it is a “revenue measure” that “could be introduced through the reconciliation process.”

The Washington Times quoted Beyer saying, “Congress must act to prevent mass shooting. I’m writing a bill to restrict the flow of weapons of war into American communities — including AR-15s and high capacity magazines — that could bypass the filibuster and pass with just 50 votes in the Senate.”

The Times notes that Beyer’s bill, if passed, could drive up prices of AR-15s to between $4,000 and $20,000.

