Gas Prices Soar to Record High for 9th Consecutive Day During Joe Biden’s War on American Energy

Gas prices soared to a record high on Monday for the ninth consecutive day during President Joe Biden’s war on American energy, according to AAA data.

The average price of a gallon of gas is $4.86, up 25 cents from last Monday. Last month, gas prices were $4.27, nearly 60 cents less expensive.

Gas prices are so high — with expectations they will increase — that Biden has planned to visit Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia in July. During that trip, the president is expected to ask the crown prince to pump more oil while Biden continues his war on American energy. But the “president’s trip to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to reduce oil and gasoline prices, and it is not clear that anything else he might do would work, either,” the New York Times reported.

Biden has devised another plan. Instead of ending his war on American energy, which includes driving up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halting drilling on public lands, and canceling the Keystone pipeline, Biden is expected to announce on Monday new executive actions on producing renewable energies. According to Reuters, Biden will “bridge a solar panel supply gap and kickstart stalled U.S. projects after an investigation froze imports from key foreign suppliers.”

Throughout Biden’s presidency, he has pushed for green energy instead of fossil fuels. In April, Biden suggested Americans could save money by purchasing an electric vehicle. “Under my plan, which is before the Congress now, we can take advantage of the next generation of electric vehicles,” he said. “A typical driver will save about $80 a month from not having to pay gas at the pump.”

Gas prices are not expected to lessen in the near future. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Thursday that Americans will have to pay at least four dollars a gallon for the foreseeable future. “The price of gas is likely to remain above $4 per gallon,” she estimated, based on Department of Energy data.

According to an ABC News poll, Biden’s approval rating on soaring gas prices is 27 percent.

