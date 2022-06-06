Sacramento City Unified Schools Reimpose Mask Mandate Indefinitely

The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) reimposed its mask mandate on Monday after moving masking to optional just two months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week moved California’s Sacramento County into a “high” risk level, recommending individuals to wear a mask indoors. As a result, the school district brought the mask mandate back, with officials asserting that they are simply following the science. Notably, the district lifted the mandate in April but informed parents of the decision to bring back forced masking last week.

“The case rate is now about 8 times higher than it was when the District lifted the masking mandate in mid-April and hospitalizations have increased to 12.1 per 100,000 people,” the district argued, asking students to begin wearing masks voluntarily last week.

“This decision was made with careful consideration of the current data trends and is intended to limit the spread of Covid-19 in schools and the community,” the district said, adding that the mandate is in place indefinitely.

“We are following the science. We’re following the data,” SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said. “This is a public health issue. We are part of a community.”