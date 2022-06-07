The majority of young, left-wing men say Democrats are using mass immigration to the United States “to leverage political power” in Washington, D.C., a new poll by the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) concludes.

The poll asked 1,500 Americans their thoughts on a series of issues. In one instance, Americans were asked if they agreed or disagreed that Democrats are using mass immigration to create a permanent political majority among the American electorate.

About 54 percent of young Democrat men, those of voting age but below 50-years-old, said they agreed Democrats are using mass immigration to leverage political power. Meanwhile, nearly 7-in-10 Republicans agreed with the statement, as did 42 percent of swing voters.

Likewise, almost half of young Democrat women said they agreed that Democrats are using mass immigration to weight the American electorate in their favor. Among all Democrats polled, about 35 percent said they agreed with the statement.

The poll is only the latest to show wide belief among Americans that mass immigration is being used to bring new voters to the U.S. A recent Associated Press poll found that 1-in-3 Americans, overall, believe this to be true, including nearly half of Republicans, 22 percent of Democrats, and 22 percent of swing voters.

Research and the establishment media have consistently admitted that the larger a region’s foreign-born population, the more likely that region is to vote for Democrats over Republicans.

In 2019, for example, The Atlantic‘s Ronald Brownstein found that nearly 90 percent of House congressional districts with a foreign-born population above the national average are won by Democrats. This means every congressional district with a foreign-born population exceeding 15 percent has a 90 percent chance of electing Democrats and only a ten percent chance of electing a Republican.

The Washington Post, the New York Times, the Atlantic, Axios, the Los Angeles Times, and the Wall Street Journal have all admitted that rapid demographic changes spurred by mass immigration are tilting the nation toward a permanent Democrat political majority.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics,” Axios acknowledged in 2019. “The numbers simply do not lie … there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans.”

Already, the U.S. has the most generous immigration system in the world — expected to bring in 15 million new foreign-born voters by 2042. About eight million of those voters will have arrived entirely due to the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

