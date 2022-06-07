Younger Democrats are more likely than their older counterparts to disagree with feminist and transgender ideologies, a recent survey from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) found.

When asked if feminism has “done more harm than good,” 46 percent of young Democrat men (under 50 years old) agreed, compared to four percent of older Democrat men (over 50 years old). The trend was similar among Democrat women, though less stark — 23 percent of young Democrat women agreed compared to ten percent of older Democrat women.

“Across the political spectrum, men under 50 are in even greater agreement that ‘men should be respected and valued more in our society’ — a belief held by 65 percent of younger Republican men and 60 percent of younger men who are Democrats,” the SPLC reported.

Thirty-four percent of younger Democrat women also agreed that “transgender people are trying to indoctrinate children into their lifestyle,” and 37 percent agreed that “gender ideology has corrupted American culture.” Twenty-seven percent said, “transgender people are a threat to children.” Older Democrat women were much less likely to agree with those three statements at 12 percent, 26 percent, and nine percent.

The contrast between younger Democrat men and older Democrat men when asked if they agreed that “transgender people are a threat to children” was more noticeable, with 42 percent of younger voters agreeing compared to just two percent of older participants. Forty percent of younger Democrat voters also said that “transgender people are trying to indoctrinate children into their lifestyle,” compared to 18 percent of older Democrat men, and 47 percent of younger Democrats agree that “gender ideology has corrupted American culture,” compared to 20 percent of older Democrat men.

“Taken together, these results suggest that a sizable proportion of men across the political spectrum, as well as large numbers of right-leaning women, perceive the progress made toward transgender rights and gender equality as potential threats,” the far-left SPLC surmised.

Tulchin Research conducted the survey from April 18-25 with 1,500 adults, and the margin or error is ±2.53 percent.