House Democrats will travel to Texas’s Rio Grande Valley next week to “conduct a series of field events across the community” and talk about the “implications of outdated infrastructure” instead of the crisis on the Southern Border, where border crossers are entering the country in an alarming rate.

Democrats on the U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, chaired by Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), will be led by embattled Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), will “conduct a series of field events across the community” to “hear directly from local leaders, community members, and experts about the challenges Deep South Texas.”

The Democrat’s press release notes that they will have “an opportunity to gain first-hand insight as to the implications of outdated infrastructure on working-class communities and its impact on economic mobility.” However, the press release does not include anything about the crisis at the border or the illegal alien population that has ballooned in the country since President Joe Biden has taken office.

In response to the Democrats’ decision to have a field hearing in the Rio Grande Valley without having the Southern Border on their agenda, the Republicans appear to be using the hearing to push their own vision on the same trip.

The Republicans on the committee wrote in a press release that they will hold a briefing on June 16th with local law enforcement and “observe law enforcement operations in the area during a night tour along the Southern Border.”

The press release added that in addition to participating in the Democrats’ hearing on the “implications of outdated infrastructure” on the morning of June 17th, the Republicans will hold a hearing on the same day to “discuss the impacts of the Biden Administration’s policies on border towns and the resources needed to secure our border and protect our communities.”

The GOP members hope to hear about the “challenges a variety of local leaders and stakeholders face” while at the border and having a border tour.

“Members will see how the humanitarian crisis at the border is forcing municipalities to use taxpayer-funded resources to deal with the crisis, rather than the infrastructure the community needs,” the press release stated, acknowledging that the Democrats are ignoring the issue.

Breitbart News’s John Binder previously wrote:

President Joe Biden has brought about 1.35 million illegal aliens to the United States since taking office in late January 2021, analysis of the latest Census Bureau data suggests. Analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies reveals that Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network coupled with his ending of critical policies like the “Remain in Mexico” program has brought about 1.35 million illegal aliens to the U.S. in just 16 months — a foreign population larger than Dallas, Texas. Since taking office, as Breitbart News noted, Biden has driven the nation’s foreign-born population to an unprecedented 47 million by adding about two million illegal and legal immigrants in less than a year and a half.

Additionally, it has been noted that there are anywhere from 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the county. It has been projected that Biden will allow more than four million illegal aliens into the U.S. population by the end of 2024. Furthermore, illegal immigration into the United States ends up costing the American taxpayers roughly $134 billion each year.

