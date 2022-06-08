Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is pushing the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act (FPTA) to create a tax break for Americans seeking gun training and gun safety courses.

FPTA is co-sponsored by Reps. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Carol Miller (R-WV).

The bill would give Americans a tax break for the purchases necessary to store guns and for the costs related to training courses for gun safety and firearm proficiency.

The text of FPTA explains the tax deduction:

In the case of an individual, there shall be allowed as a deduction for the taxable year an amount equal to the sum of—(1) the amount paid by the taxpayer for any secure gun storage or safety device that is placed in service by the taxpayer during the taxable year, and (2) the amount paid by the taxpayer during the taxable year for a concealed carry firearms course or a firearm safety course which— (A) is taught by a firearms instructor certified by the State to teach such course, or (B) satisfies the training requirement, if any, for any license or permit related to a fire23 arm (including a hunting license) which is issued under the authority of State law.

Stefanik spoke to Breitbart News about the bill, saying, “As Democrats rush to push their radical gun control agenda, I am proud to lead the charge in introducing legislation to promote gun training and safety. This bill will empower gun owners by incentivizing them to purchase gun safety and storage equipment as well as training and safety courses. Congress should enable all Americans to safely exercise their Second Amendment rights, rather than infringe upon the Constitutional rights of law-abiding American citizens.”

