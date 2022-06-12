President Joe Biden sent a tweet Sunday praising the “bipartisan” work after the Senate announced a gun control agreement.

Biden tweeted:

I want to thank Senator Chris Murphy and the bipartisan group for their gun safety proposal. It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction. With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay. Let’s get this done. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tapped Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to work with Democrats toward bipartisan gun control, Breitbart News noted May 27.

On June 5, 2022, 250 Republican donors took out an ad in the Dallas Morning News to show their support for Cornyn’s bipartisan gun control efforts.

On Jun 12, 2022, a gun control agreement was announced between Senate Democrats and Republicans.

The agreement deepens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, provides incentives for states to adopt red flag laws, and contains numerous mental health provisions.

Another aspect of the agreement would put in place a school safety measure designed to “help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts and provide training to school personnel and students.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.