Famed intelligence leaker Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley before he identified as female, scolded billionaire Elon Musk for his alleged transphobia while trashing her former friend and ally Glenn Greenwald for cozying up to right-wing pundits.

Speaking with the Daily Beast, Manning claimed that Elon Musk “seemed transphobic” when he tweeted a meme joking about Netflix after rumors spread that Manning had entered into a romantic relationship with Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes.

“Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy [who] falls in love with a transgender soldier,” Musk tweeted at the time.

Manning neither confirmed nor denied being in a relationship with Grimes but said Musk “seemed transphobic.”

‘The one thing I will say is: he around that time definitely seemed transphobic, and rumor or speculation aside, that’s off-limits. I’m going to respond to it. Any transphobia in a transphobic environment is not OK,” said Manning.

Manning also set his sights on his former friend Glenn Greenwald, who he publicly disavowed last year, charging that the floods in New York prompted him to take a stand against former allies.

“Glenn Greenwald, I don’t have $10,000 right now but if I get it I want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. I can’t deal with this anymore. I’m terrified of you and everything you do. you’re greedy, unprincipled, and I’m embarrassed for ever considering you a friend,” Manning tweeted at the time.

“To those he has hurt, I’m sorry I didn’t say anything. I was scared and that’s my fault,” Manning concluded.

Greenwald responded to Chelsea’s tweet by lamenting how indicative it is of leftist hatred toward anyone that disagrees with them. He tweeted:

Friendships that depend on political agreement were never ‘friendships,’ just cynical transactions. When she was in prison trying repeatedly to kill herself, I was one of the only one who visited, spent hours on the phone, raising money for her. No good deed goes unpunished. Anyway, sometimes people are nice to you as long as you’re of use to them and provide them things they want, then turn on you when you can’t or won’t any longer. As long as you know you gave and defended them with the right motives — as I did — your conscience should clean.

Manning also disavowed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in that same year, saying that he would have leaked the 750,000 classified and unclassified documents to journalist Ken Klippenstein.

Speaking with the Daily Beast, Manning added that Greenwald has aligned with “dangerous” people.

“I think that he is a dangerous person. The people he’s aligned himself with are very dangerous,” Manning said. “A lot of people have been trending this way—it’s not just him—but he was the hardest. He was the hardest.”