January 6 Committee Postpones Wednesday’s Scheduled Hearing

The partisan January 6 Committee on Tuesday announced the postponement of Wednesday’s scheduled hearing.

“There’s no big deal, but I’ll tell you the putting together the video and exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff. So we’re trying to — we were going to have 1-2-3 in one week and it’s just it’s too much to put it all together. So we’re trying to give them a little room to do their technical work, is mainly it,” committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC on Tuesday.

The postponement comes after committee members disagreed Monday evening on whether or not former President Donald Trump would be referred to the Justice Department (DOJ) on criminal charges.

Chair of the committee Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) stated there would be no criminal referrals of former President Trump, but Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) contradicted Thompson minutes later.