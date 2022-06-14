The Democrat National Committee (DNC) reportedly had to reschedule its Woman’s Leadership Forum fundraiser on May 25 and 26 with Vice President Kamala Harris for lack of ticket sales.

“The event was rescheduled last minute for the autumn, when the event is traditionally held, after the event couldn’t sell enough tickets,” Status Coup News reported. “When the invites were sent out on May 5, it was hyped as an incredible opportunity to mingle in person after two years of virtual events and meetings.”

Ticket prices range from $250 to $50,000, according to the report.

DNC spokesperson Daniel Wessel is on record claiming Kamala Harris is a huge draw for events but did not give a reason why the event was rescheduled.

So the @dnc had to move a May fundraiser with VP Kamala Harris to the fall because "they couldn't sell enough tickets." Tough sledding when even the donors aren't buying what you're selling. pic.twitter.com/2ZmJSM6vRX — Jordan (@JordanChariton) June 14, 2022

Harris’s polling numbers are abysmal. Harris’s polling numbers are worse than President Joe Biden’s. Only 28 percent approve of Harris, while 62 percent disapprove. In contrast, Biden’s approval rating is 33 percent with 56 percent disapproving.

Perhaps the reason Harris’s polling numbers are so terrible is that she has failed to secure the southern border. Biden gave her that responsibility in March of 2021.

Harris has also made numerous gaffes in the press. Among her communication gaffes was the time NBC News questioned her in June about why she had not visited the border, as doing so may give her insight into how to stop the invasion. Harris answered by saying she had not yet visited Europe.

“You haven’t been to the border?” Lester Holt asked.

“And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris said laughing. “And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Harris’s blunder was not an outlier. In March, the vice president rambled about the “significance of the passage of time” during a speech in Sunset, Louisiana. She mentioned the “significance of the passage of time” four times within 32 seconds.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.