Campaign to Recall Soros-backed L.A. D.A. George Gascón: We Have the Signatures

The campaign to recall George Soros-backed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday that it had gathered the 566,857 voter signatures necessary by the deadline to put a recall on the ballot in the next election.

The announcement came a week after San Francisco recalled their own left-wing district attorney, Chesa Boudin, who was Gascón’s successor in that city, and also received $100,000 from Gascón’s political action committee to fight that recall.

In a press statement, the campaign to recall Gascón said:

Today, the Recall DA George Gascon campaign announced it has surpassed 566,857 signatures collected as of June 14th, which equates to 10% of registered voters in Los Angeles County and is the required threshold to officially initiate a recall. This is the most signatures ever collected in Los Angeles County for any petition. The campaign is now focused on collecting as many additional signatures as possible to ensure there is a necessary cushion to cover those that are invalidated by the Registrar. The goal is to ultimately submit 650,000 – 700,000 total signatures, or even more if possible.

Bill Melugin of Fox News reported that the campaign collected 30,000 additional signatures in the past several days alone.

The deadline for submitting signatures is July 6.

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars in spending by Soros and a slew of endorsements by the Democratic Party establishment in Los Angeles. and throughout California. He unseated incumbent Jackie Lacey, the first black woman ever to hold the job. Gascón echoed the rhetoric of the rampant Black Lives Matter movement, and launched radical “reforms” immediately upon taking office, including ending cash bail; barring prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, ending most sentence enhancements for aggravated crimes; and barring the prosecution of juveniles as adults.

These changes coincided with — or, critics say, contributed to — a crime wave in L.A. Still, Gascón touted his term as a great success, citing the fact that he had reduced thousands of years’ worth of prison sentences. Last December, he invited fellow radical and Soros-funded prosecutors to join him at a one-year anniversary celebration. But the festivities were soured by news of the murder of Jacqueline Avant, a prominent black philanthropist, during an armed robbery at her home.

Gascón is one of some 75 Soros-funded prosecutors across the U.S., who have pushed “criminal justice reform” and the radical agenda of the Black Lives Matter movement as crime has risen. The issue is a major motivating force behind a shift toward Republicans, particularly among Hispanic voters, and Democrats have been slow to respond to the public outrage.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tried to reframe the issue as a “red state murder problem,” arguing that while the most dangerous cities in America are governed by Democrats, many of them are in states governed by Republicans.

