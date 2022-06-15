Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is already ramping up his attack strategy against vulnerable Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

Trump-endorsed Laxalt wasted no time following his double-digit victory against Sam Brown, releasing a political advertisement on Wednesday and accusing Cortez Masto of championing policies that are “wreaking havoc on hardworking Nevada families.” Laxalt will face off against Cortez Masto in the November general election, in the hopes of snagging the 51st Senate seat for Republicans and propelling the incoming red wave.

“If you wanted to hurt American families, what would you do? Would you sow chaos in our streets? Undermine our police? Dismantle our borders? Make America dependent on foreign oil? Spend trillions to trigger devastating inflation?” the statewide advertisement, entitled ‘Get It Right,’ poses.

“That’s exactly what Joe Biden and Catherine Cortez Masto have done. We are in a fight between what’s right and what the left has done to America. This November let’s get it right,” the advertisement concludes.

Democrats nationally have been trying to distance themselves from President Joe Biden, as his tanking agenda makes him and those around him increasingly unpopular. Particularly within Nevada, Democrats’ prioritization of radical leftist policies is projected to be unpopular with Hispanic voters, a demographic key to securing a victory in the state. Cortez Masto herself has been hesitant to call herself a “Biden Democrat,” though she has said the president is “always welcome in my state.”

Laxalt said in a statement:

Folks across the state are being crushed by the worst levels of inflation and 2nd highest gas prices in the entire nation. Meanwhile, crime is surging, the stock market is crashing, and hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are streaming across America’s southern border and flooding our towns and communities with fentanyl and other deadly narcotics. It is no wonder far less than half of Nevadans approve of the job Cortez Masto and Biden are doing.

“Enough is enough,” the former Nevada attorney general continued. “This election offers folks a clear choice: do we stick with the failed policies of the radical left or do we return to the common-sense conservative ideals we know will provide folks with the safety, security, and economic prosperity they deserve.”