Trump-endorsed Madison Gesiotto Gilbert showed a massive lead against her Democrat opponent Emilia Sykes for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, according to a poll from Remington Research Group.

The poll taken by Remington on behalf of U.S. Term Limits, a non-profit organization, found that Gesiotto Gilbert led Sykes by nine points.

The 46 percent of the 500 likely 2022 Primary voters in the district said they would vote for Gesiotto Gilbert if the election were held “today,” compared to the 37 percent who would vote for the Sykes. The poll found that two percent who not vote, and 16 percent were unsure.

However, the poll also found that 84 percent of the respondents would favor some type of term limits, while only ten percent were opposed to them, and six percent were unsure.

With that information, when the voters were asked if Gesiotto Gilbert signed a pledge to support term limits and Sykes opposed any term limits, the respondents favored her more.

Forty-nine percent said they would support Gesiotto Gilbert, while only 28 percent would support Sykes. Those who said they would not vote and were unsure were also slightly higher — three percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Remington’s poll was conducted from May 19 to 20, asking 500 likely primary voters for the non-profit organization. There was a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percent.

Gesiotto Gilbert, who had the support of former President Donald Trump since March, won her primary in early May after defeating six other Republicans. Skyes, however, ran unopposed in the Democrat primary.

I’m beyond honored to have the support of President Trump in #OH13! Let’s go! https://t.co/zeqHuJpKiJ pic.twitter.com/Ewdqwc3IiU — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) March 16, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.