Shots Fired, VA Mall Closed After Fight Within ‘Small Group’

Police indicate shots were fired at Fairfax County, Virginia’s, Tyson Corner Center following a fight within a “small group” Saturday around 3:00 p.m.

Fairfax County Police tweeted:

Officers on scene for shots fired at 7900 Tysons Corner Center. A fight broke out between a small group, one man described as a black male in a black hoodie w/black jeans & white shoes displayed a firearm & discharged weapon. No reports of injuries right now. Avoid area.

WTOP reports that the mall has been closed and police are clearing it “to ensure suspects are no longer present.”

A witness to the incident said:

We were walking in the mall, then on the opposite side, about four or five male adults… they were going pretty quick and they started to run. And they ran in front of us, cut through right in the middle, and they were there… I heard a gunshot. I saw smoke coming out from the shot. My wife grabbed me and went inside to Brooks. And we were there for about a couple hours.

FOX 5 DC notes that the mall will closed the rest of the day as police move through it.

