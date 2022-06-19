Report: 32 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man “in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue” was shot and killed while on a porch.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 11:45 p.m. Friday, when a 22-year-old was shot inside a vehicle “in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street.” The 22-year-old was in one vehicle when someone inside a another vehicle opened fire, fatally shooting him.

The weekend’s third fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning at 3:35 a.m. “in the 700 block of West 73rd Street.”

Twenty-seven people were shot, five of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. https://t.co/8jBJ6awPNn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 13, 2022

FOX 32 notes five people were shot and wounded in one incident Friday night around 11:45 p.m. “in the 3000 block of South Rhodes.” A group of people were standing in a parking lot when someone opened fire on them, wounding one woman and four men.

The Sun-Times points out 280 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through June 18, 2022.

