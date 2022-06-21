Former President Donald Trump weighed in after President Biden fell off his bicycle over the weekend, expressing goodwill toward his former opponent but cracking a joke, pledging to the crowd that he will “never, ever ride a bicycle.”

Trump made the remarks during an American Freedom Tour speech over the weekend.

“We can erase the calamities of the Biden years. All it takes is a House, a Senate and a president who will put America first,” Trump said during the speech.

“One of the greatest travesties of all this is to see a person in the White House who even after years of political experience, has absolutely no clue how to be the President of the United States,” Trump said before mentioning Biden’s tumble.

“And I hope he has recovered, because as you know he fell off his bicycle today. No, I’m serious, I hope he’s okay. Fell off a bicycle. I make this pledge to you today: I will never, ever ride a bicycle,” he joked.

Donald Trump: "I hope [Biden] has recovered, because as you know, he fell off his bicycle. No, I'm serious. I hope he's okay. Fell off a bicycle. I make this pledge to you today – I will never, ever ride a bicycle." pic.twitter.com/YHHT2jZmro — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2022

He reiterated that he hoped Biden was ok, because “that was a hard fall.”

“Did anybody see it?” he asked. “Well, we wish him well in that respect.”

President Donald Trump mentions Biden's bicycle fall "We do hope that Biden is okay, because that was a hard fall." pic.twitter.com/dFTuTA7IO7 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 18, 2022

Indeed, Biden took a tumble over the weekend while biking in Delaware after apparently getting his foot stuck.

WATCH:

Nikki Schwab / Daily Mail

Biden later told reporters on Monday that he is “feeling great” and “fine” after the weekend’s events.

“What happened was, any of you guys ride bikes?” he asked. “Well, some of them have this thing you put your toe in, constrains your foot so it doesn’t fall off the pedals. I was getting off the bike and it got stuck on the right side.”

WATCH:

C-SPAN