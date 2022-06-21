Watch: Man Falls Asleep During January 6 Committee Hearing 

A man in the audience of the January 6 Committee hearing on Tuesday struggled to stay awake, as seen in a video that shows the man dozing off during a witness testimony.

The individual reportedly dozed off while Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) testified in front of the committee. The man was seated behind Bowers and blinked slowly for about thirty seconds before his eyes shut and his head nodded down.

“WATCH TILL THE END,” House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account posted. “People are literally falling asleep during today’s January 6th hearing.”

😴 WATCH TILL THE END 😴 People are literally falling asleep during today's January 6th hearing pic.twitter.com/7jRZ57j5eE — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 21, 2022

While audience members are falling asleep during testimony, a recent poll showed that just nine percent of Americans are following the committee’s hearings “very closely” from home on television.

The January 6 Committee has four more hearings scheduled before it wraps up its 11-month inquiry into the Capitol riots.