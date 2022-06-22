Beto O’Rourke Claims Greg Abbott Allowed 6 Major Mass Shootings

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke claims that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) allowed six mass shootings to occur on his watch.

O’Rourke tweeted: “You don’t get to pretend that you care about public safety if you’re a governor who allows six major mass shootings to happen on your watch while actively going out of your way to make it easier for criminals to carry guns.”

He did not list the six shootings he alluded to in his tweet, nor did he explain how Abbot supposedly allowed them to happen.

Also missing from O’Rourke’s tweet is any indication of how Abbott has allegedly “[made] it easier for criminals to carry guns.”

O’Rourke has been very vocal in opposing constitutional carry, which allows Texans to carry handguns for self-defense without a permit.

In November 2021 O’Rourke talked about his opposition to constitutional carry, referring to the ability to carry a gun for self-defense without a permit as “extremism.”

This year, in March, Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke again criticized constitutional carry.

On May 17, O’Rourke tweeted: “As governor, I’ll follow the advice of law enforcement and repeal Abbott’s dangerous permitless carry law that allows people to carry a loaded gun in public without any background check, training, or permit.”

Texas is one of 25 states that allows law-abiding citizens to carry a gun for self-defense without first getting government permission to do so.

The other 24 states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

