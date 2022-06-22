Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the most prominent House GOP caucus, is endorsing former Trump State Department official and current Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, Matt Mowers, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

As chairman of the Study Committee, Banks overseas the conservative policy powerhouse and House GOP’s largest caucus. Banks, looking to help elect as many Republicans to the House of Representatives, is endorsing Mowers, who is looking for a second chance to unseat “Pelosi’s personal congressman,” Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (NH), in the midterm election.

“I’m proud to endorse Matt Mowers for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District because he is a conservative outsider and is the best candidate to represent working class families,” Banks said in a statement.

Before running for Congress in 2020, when he took on Pappas for the first time, Mowers worked in the State Department under President Donald Trump. While helping advance the America First agenda, he also worked on issues such as religious freedom, immigration, the Southern Border, and drug traffickers around the world.

The RSC Chair added, “In Congress, Matt will work to secure our southern border, fight back against the Democrats’ inflation policies, and combat the Biden administration’s energy policies that are devastating our country.”

Banks’ endorsement comes long before Hew Hampshire’s September primary.

In response to the endorsement, Mowers told Breitbart News, “Chairman Banks is doing a tremendous job pushing back against the Biden administration’s disastrous agenda despite Nancy Pelosi and ChrisPappas’’ best efforts to exacerbate inflation and open our borders.”

Mowers continued, “I look forward to working with Chairman Banks in Congress to deliver real results for New Hampshire families and get our country back on track.”

The Republican’s campaign touted that Mowers has also been endorsed by five New Hampshire state senators, 28 state representatives, and numerous key county elected officials and activists. Additionally, he has been supported by two county sheriffs and several law enforcement groups, such as the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors and the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association.

Recently Mowers also released his first campaign ad hammering President Joe Biden and Pappas’s failures on the Southern Border. The 30-second spot started airing on cable and broadcast Tuesday morning and is backed by $300,000 to play through the crowded primary election.

The Mowers campaign also touted that he is the first candidate to go on air in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District and the first Republican candidate to go on air this election cycle in the state.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.