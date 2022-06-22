Report: FDA to Order Juul E-Cigarettes off U.S. Market

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to order the popular Juul e-cigarettes off the market in the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Anonymous sources told the outlet the FDA will reject Juul’s application for authorization for its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products to remain on the United States market. The denial order, which could come as early as Wednesday, would follow a roughly two-year review process of data the vaping company presented in its quest to seek that authorization.

The WSJ explained that there has been “uncertainty” surrounding the e-cigarette company since the FDA set its sights on it nearly four years ago, after Juul was blamed for feeding into underage vaping with its fruity flavors and “hip marketing.”

The company’s sales have reportedly dropped in recent years, and it has tried to regain the trust of regulators and the public. In 2018 the company stopped selling sweet and fruity flavors, except for online sales.

The FDA prohibited the sale of all sweet and fruity flavored e-cigarette cartridges in 2020.

However, despite the expected FDA decision on Juul, the way has been cleared for the company’s largest competitors — Reynolds American Inc. and NJOY Holdings Inc. — to stay on the market with tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes. “Industry observers had expected Juul to receive similar clearance,” the WSJ said.

WSJ noted that the e-cigarette company could lodge an appeal with the FDA, challenge the denial in court, or submit a revised application for the company’s products.

Juul had no “immediate comment” when the outlet asked.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.