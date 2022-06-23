The Napa County District Attorney has charged Democrat U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with two misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol, a crime for which he was previously arrested.

On May 28, police arrested Paul Pelosi after his 2021 Porsche collided with a 2014 Jeep on a Highway 29 intersection. His blood alcohol level stood at .082 percent; the California legal limit is .08 percent. The two charges filed by the Napa district attorney include “driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher and causing injury,” according to the Napa Valley Register.

UPDATE: Mugshot of Paul Pelosi, husband of @SpeakerPelosi, after he was arrested by @CHP_Napa for DUI on Hwy 29 in Oakville. @CountyofNapa DA reviewing case to determine whether he will be formally charged pic.twitter.com/31fpivrgyW — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 13, 2022

The district attorney’s press release noted that DUI charges can fluctuate between felony or misdemeanor under California law based on the “extent of the injuries suffered by the victim.”

“This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries,” the press release said. Paul Pelosi has not stated if he will contest the charges, the punishment for which includes “fines and fees, up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device and completion of a court-ordered drunken driver class, among others,” according to the Register. Pelosi is scheduled to appear in the Napa County Superior Court on August 3. The district attorney’s office further rebuked accusations from conservatives that the charges against Paul Pelosi were immediately dropped, alleging the office received a flurry of “angry calls” based on false reports.

“There’s been bad information pushed out and sometimes the rumors can, they travel quickly on social media,” said Henry Wofford, public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s office. “If something doesn’t sound right we encourage them to check out our social media web pages or give us a call to check whether it’s accurate or not.”

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has yet to release the bodycam footage of Pelosi’s arrest, charging that doing so could “jeopardize” the investigation.

“The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request,” the CHP said in response to a query from Fox News. “However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f).”