New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) responded to the Supreme Court of the United States’ (SCOTUS) pro-2nd Amendment ruling by stressing, “We’re not going to cede our rights that easily.”

Hochul tweeted: “It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons.”

She made clear she is considering “special session of the legislature” to find ways to weigh possible legislative responses.

Hochul noted, “Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence.”

She posted a video in which she pledged, “We’re not going to cede our rights that easily.” She did not clarify to whom she was referring when she said “our” rights:

Let me be clear: This is New York. We don't back down, we fight back. New York is still home to the strongest gun laws in the country & I'll keep doing everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe. pic.twitter.com/4yC4qmgVxV — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

Breitbart News reported that the Supreme Court struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry on Thursday.

Justice Thomas wrote, “We too agree, and now hold, consistent with Heller and McDonald, that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.