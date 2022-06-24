Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined pro-abortion activists outside the Supreme Court Friday to protest the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade by the nation’s highest court.

Ocasio-Cortez can be seen chanting the word “illegitimate” in reference to the decision alongside activists, according to video footage shared by TPUSA contributor Drew Hernandez. The New York Democrat was also seen shouting “into the streets,” in an apparent call for Americans to partake in public demonstrations against the ruling.

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade is "illegitimate" and calls for people to get "into the streets" | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

Several people on social media identified Sunsara Taylor of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA, as the woman holding a bullhorn receiver for Ocasio-Cortez and directing the crowd’s chants.

I see AOC calling for insurrection with a known Communist organizer. ὄὄhttps://t.co/ZbmD7OR2kH https://t.co/L3D8LqLIfH — James Lindsay, weaponizing your mom (@ConceptualJames) June 24, 2022

This illegitimate decision must not stand!

Into the streets NOW until the federal government restores

LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND NATIONWIDE!@riseup4abortion #BansOffOurBodies #Green4Abortion pic.twitter.com/Aa7Ty53NrE — Sunsara Taylor (@SunsaraTaylor) June 24, 2022

Earlier Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, deciding that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion, thus returning the issue of abortion laws to state legislatures. Justice Samuel Alito authored the court’s 5-4 decision.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

