‘Into the Streets!’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Chants SCOTUS Dobbs Ruling Is ‘Illegitimate’

Abortion-rights activists react outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP, @DrewHLive/Twitter
Joshua Caplan

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined pro-abortion activists outside the Supreme Court Friday to protest the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade by the nation’s highest court.

Ocasio-Cortez can be seen chanting the word “illegitimate” in reference to the decision alongside activists, according to video footage shared by TPUSA contributor Drew Hernandez. The New York Democrat was also seen shouting “into the streets,” in an apparent call for Americans to partake in public demonstrations against the ruling.

Several people on social media identified Sunsara Taylor of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA, as the woman holding a bullhorn receiver for Ocasio-Cortez and directing the crowd’s chants.

Earlier Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, deciding that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion, thus returning the issue of abortion laws to state legislatures. Justice Samuel Alito authored the court’s 5-4 decision.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

