Livewire *** Pro-Abortion Protests Escalate in America’s Major Cities

Crowds of protesters gathered in America’s major cities to protest the Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

10:25 p.m. EST

In Los Angeles, thousands of protesters began to shut down the streets and even stormed the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic.

protest marchers have shutdown the 110 fwy in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/AtrOe1Q66c — christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) June 25, 2022

Abortion right protesters face off again LAPD officers at Los Angeles Street and Aliso Ave near the entrance to the 101 freeway. pic.twitter.com/zqeW0HwOiJ — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) June 25, 2022

Breitbart News reporters are currently outside the Supreme Court monitoring the protests as thousands gathered around Washington, DC.

Groups of people wearing masks, goggles, and all-black were spotted arriving at the Supreme Court at dusk, some of them holding black umbrellas.

Antifa just arrived at scotus pic.twitter.com/qR85JL2DoS — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) June 25, 2022

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!” chants from protesters out here in DC pic.twitter.com/uRwwdhajmD — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 25, 2022

An American flag was burned on the street in protest.

An American flag is set ablaze in the street next to a protest sign reading ‘F*** YOU MPD’ pic.twitter.com/1etOyY7HLY — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 25, 2022

After setting a small fire to an American flag in the middle of the street in DC, the Antifa crowd chanted “Burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/2U8TV6VGLy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 25, 2022

This shot shows the depth of #antifa/black bloc group headed toward downtown DC after Supreme Court abortion protest pic.twitter.com/O0nEUxqeuA — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 25, 2022

Several signs featuring vulgar language were carried by protesters chanting obscenities about the Supreme Court and their decision.

Signs at the pro-choice protest in front of the Supreme Court this evening pic.twitter.com/XuZvTiCa0Q — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) June 24, 2022

Examples of the familiar Handmaid’s Tale costumed cosplay were on full display.

In case you want a glimpse at the demonic mindset on display at the Supreme Court today. pic.twitter.com/Jkine2omyv — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) June 24, 2022

In DC, the RiseUp4Abortion group began screaming “People in the streets work!” and “Where the f*ck has” voting got us?” and “We have to be in the streets!” prompting cheers from fellow protesters.

The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in DC was closed earlier in the day after a protester scaled it to hoist a protest flag.

The flag says Don’t Tread On My Uterus. pic.twitter.com/ChIuYKGV1N — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) June 24, 2022

In DC, pockets of pro-life supporters were spotted in the streets including this group from Auburn University.

In Detroit, protesters marched down the streets shouting, “Right to life your name’s a lie! You don’t care if people die!”

This might give you a sense of how many Detroiters are out here protesting the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v Wade pic.twitter.com/mH25HiqlYF — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) June 24, 2022

In Milwaukee, pro-abortion protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden, according to a local reporter filming on the ground.

One of the chants from abortion rights protesters in Milwaukee is: “F— Joe Biden.” (Video includes profanity.) pic.twitter.com/95ppEPkPJ1 — Sophie Carson (@SCarson_News) June 25, 2022

In downtown Dallas, protesters closed down some of the streets voicing their hatred for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“F*ck the constitution” protestors yell outside the Federal building in Dallas, TX So we are here now. Take note pic.twitter.com/MYXVKSTWIK — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 25, 2022

“F*ck Gregg Abbott” something the left and right in Texas can agree on as we shutdown traffic in downtown Dallas pic.twitter.com/SP8swz4WMk — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 25, 2022

Others twerked on cars and in the streets to show their support for abortion.

Dallas women TWERKING for abortions. WTF “Shakin dat a** so we can kill our babies, proud to be a hoe and not to be a ladies” pic.twitter.com/tyTCEbDXhr — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 25, 2022

Thousands of protesters also gathered outside the Federal Building in Seattle where Antifa black blocs were spotted in the crowd.

View of the Seattle protest from the Wells Fargo balcony. pic.twitter.com/DPewDHl2s5 — Casey Martin (@caseyworks) June 25, 2022