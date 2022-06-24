*** Livewire *** Pro-Abortion Protests Escalate in America’s Major Cities

Charlie Spiering

Crowds of protesters gathered in America’s major cities to protest the Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

10:25 p.m. EST

In Los Angeles, thousands of protesters began to shut down the streets and even stormed the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic.

Breitbart News reporters are currently outside the Supreme Court monitoring the protests as thousands gathered around Washington, DC.
Watch below:

Groups of people wearing masks, goggles, and all-black were spotted arriving at the Supreme Court at dusk, some of them holding black umbrellas.

An American flag was burned on the street in protest.

Several signs featuring vulgar language were carried by protesters chanting obscenities about the Supreme Court and their decision.

Examples of the familiar Handmaid’s Tale costumed cosplay were on full display.

Pro abortion protesters gather outside the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade overturned (Ashley Oliver/Breitbart News)

In DC, the RiseUp4Abortion group began screaming “People in the streets work!” and “Where the f*ck has” voting got us?” and “We have to be in the streets!” prompting cheers from fellow protesters. 

The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in DC was closed earlier in the day after a protester scaled it to hoist a protest flag.

In DC, pockets of pro-life supporters were spotted in the streets including this group from Auburn University.

Students from Auburn University gather to show support for the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Ashley Oliver/Breitbart News)

In Detroit, protesters marched down the streets shouting, “Right to life your name’s a lie! You don’t care if people die!”

In Milwaukee, pro-abortion protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden, according to a local reporter filming on the ground.

In downtown Dallas, protesters closed down some of the streets voicing their hatred for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Others twerked on cars and in the streets to show their support for abortion.

Thousands of protesters also gathered outside the Federal Building in Seattle where Antifa black blocs were spotted in the crowd.

