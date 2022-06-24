A poll found that 74.5 percent of likely independent midterm voters said the hearings on the January 6 riot at the Capitol will not influence their vote.

“A majority of voters–even one-third of Democrats–don’t care about the January 6th proceedings in Congress,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, which conducted the poll with the Trafalgar Group. “While Washington, DC, elites obsess about scoring political points, Americans face real issues like inflation, rising crime, and shortages of basic staples like baby formula and feminine products.”

“Understanding where Independents are leaning is the key to winning national elections, and those seeking to earn elected office should pay close attention to the stark fact that three-quarters of must-win voters aren’t interested in what is being sold to them,” Meckler said.

Two other highlights include:

62.3 percent of voters say the findings of the Congressional Committees investigation into January 6 will not impact how they vote in the 2022 elections.

32.1 percent of voters say the findings of the Congressional Committees investigation into January 6 will impact how they vote in the 2022 elections.

5.5 percent are not sure.

These results were from surveys conducted June 16 through June 19 of more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.

