Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and thirteen other House Republicans crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats to pass gun control by 234-193 on Friday.

The measure on which the House voted was Sen. Cornyn’s gun control package, which passed the Senate Thursday night by a vote of 65-33, with 15 Republican Senators caving on gun control.

Reuters reports that the Democrat-led House followed suit, passing the gun control package on Friday.

Every House Democrat voted for the gun controls, as did 14 Republican House members.

The gun control package expands background checks for some gun buyers, uses taxpayer money to incentivize states to enact red flag laws, and broadens the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited purchasers list by using domestic violence statutes to cover dating relationships.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) praised the gun control package, saying, “The legislation … includes several strong steps to save lives, not only from horrific mass shootings but also from the daily massacre of gun crime, suicide and tragic accidents.”

CNN listed the names 14 Republicans who voted for the gun control package.

Here are the 13 in addition to Cheney:

1. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) Tom Rice (R-SC) John Katko (R-NY) Maria Salazar (R-FL) Chris Jacobs (R-NY) Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) Peter Meijer (R-MI) Fred Upton (R-MI) Tony Gonzales (R-TX) Steve Chabot (R-OH) Mike Turner (R-OH) David Joyce (R-OH) Anthony Gonzales (R-OH) The gun control package now heads to President Biden’s desk.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.