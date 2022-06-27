Biden Greenlights Colorado Giving Health Insurance to Illegal Aliens

President Joe Biden’s federal agencies have greenlit a plan by Colorado officials to provide subsidized health insurance to the state’s growing illegal alien population.

Late last week, Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) and Treasury Department approved an application by Colorado officials to provide subsidized health insurance to illegal aliens in the state.

The subsidized health insurance will be provided via the Colorado Option plan, as described in the state’s application to Biden’s agencies:

The Colorado Option will operate in tandem with the reinsurance program authorized under the State’s current waiver. Pass-through savings derived from the waiver will support State-based subsidies for health insurance affordability supporting Coloradans that may find out-of-pocket costs unaffordable or that are not eligible for premium tax credits under the ACA, including those Coloradans that are not eligible due to immigration and documentation status, or lack thereof. [Emphasis added] … Additionally, persons who are not eligible to purchase coverage on the exchange due to immigration status will be able to purchase coverage through the Colorado Public Benefit Corporation, a subsidiary of Connect for Health Colorado. [Emphasis added]

Colorado officials are hoping to enroll about 10,000 illegal aliens under the subsidized health insurance program in the first year, with more enrollees every year after.

In the first year of the subsidy program, the state can enroll up to about 10,000 unauthorized Coloradans, representing only a portion of the state’s unauthorized and uninsured Hispanics.

The move comes after Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed legislation this year that will make pregnant illegal aliens and their children eligible for Medicaid beginning in 2025. That plan will cost taxpayers nearly $30 million a year, with the federal government paying most of the costs.

Today, nearly 300,000 illegal aliens reside in Colorado.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.