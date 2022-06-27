Watch– Democrat Lori Lightfoot at Pride Parade: ‘F*ck Clarence Thomas’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) targeted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with vulgar language at a Saturday pride parade.

Taking the stage the day after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to someone in the parade’s audience: “Fuck Clarence Thomas!”

It’s unknown to whom or what Lightfoot was exactly responding, but the mayor was in mid-speech about the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion.

“So we know what happened in the Supreme Court yesterday. If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence, he said …” Lightfoot said before responding to someone in the crowd. “Thank you. Fuck Clarence Thomas!”

“He thinks that we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights: our right to marry, our right to have children, our right to live!” Lightfoot added:

It is not the first time Lightfoot has used language in a vile way. After the Supreme Court leak of the draft Dobbs opinion in May, the Democrat mayor took to Twitter to call the “LGBTQ+ community” to arms.

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” she said.

To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

Lightfoot’s call to arms preceded at least 23 pro-life organizations being vandalized throughout the nation, according to Catholic Vote.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.