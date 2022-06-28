Joe Biden to Resettle Young Border Crossers at Luxury Private School

President Joe Biden’s federal agencies will soon begin resettling and housing Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) from the United States-Mexico border to a luxury private school in Greensboro, North Carolina.

This month, the American Hebrew Academy announced that its sprawling 100-acre campus in Greensboro would be leased by Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) to resettle and house UACs arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The contract will begin housing UACs early next month and about 800 staff will be hired to provide educational courses, translation services, recreational activities, medical care, counseling, and security.

“The school will be leased to the federal government for a period of five years for this use only, continuing the original American Hebrew Academy mission of educating children and preparing them for their future,” the school’s announcement states.

The American Hebrew Academy, which closed in 2019 but reopened last year, is a private boarding school for the nation’s wealthiest households. Tuition costs up to $42,000 a school year. The campus includes 31 buildings, 35 student apartments, an $18 million athletic center, and a 22-acre private lake.

Most recently, North Carolina’s GOP delegation, including Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), sent a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra requesting information as to how much the contract will cost American taxpayers.

“Due to the failures of the Biden administration to secure the southern border, every state, including North Carolina, is now suffering from the impacts of the Biden border crisis,” the GOP lawmakers wrote.

The contract with the American Hebrew Academy speaks to the volume and rate at which the Biden administration is releasing UACs into American communities. As Breitbart News recently reported, the number of UACs arriving at the border continues to rise.

In May, alone, nearly 15,000 UACs were apprehended at the border — nearly all of which will be turned over to HHS and resettled across the U.S. In a single month, the Biden administration released about 8,000 UACs into the U.S. interior.

The overwhelming majority of UACs arriving at the border are teen boys. The latest federal data shows that 72 percent of all UACs are over 14-years-old and 66 percent are boys.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.