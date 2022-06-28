Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt released a political attack advertisement following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, slamming his opponent, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), for supporting abortion while remaining silent on President Joe Biden’s many blunders.

Laxalt’s campaign said:

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joined pro-abortion protesters with her bullhorn even though the people of Nevada have already voted to make abortion legal in our state. This ruling will have no impact on the law in Nevada, and Cortez Masto knows this. With inflation rising, gas prices soaring, and baby formula missing from store shelves, Cortez Masto hasn’t been there for struggling Nevadans. Adam Laxalt will.

WATCH:

The advertisement criticizes Cortez Masto for not speaking out about the baby formula shortage, gas prices, inflation, the border crisis, school shutdowns, and the politicized Department of Justice (DOJ), all overseen by Democrats and the Biden administration.

“Where has Cortez Masto and her bullhorn been for the past five years? Imagine if Nevada had a Senator who put this much energy towards you… When you needed it most,” the advertisement states.

Cortez Masto has been very vocal about her pro-abortion views since the Dobbs decision came out last week. The vulnerable Democrat released a statement following the ruling, calling it a “devastating day for women in America.”

Today, women across America woke up with fewer rights than their mothers before them. I trust women to make their own choices about their pregnancies, their bodies, and their lives. I’ll never stop fighting for our right to do just that. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 25, 2022

Cortez Masto is already attempting to appeal to Democrat voters on the abortion issue by pointing to Laxalt’s pro-life values as a supposed threat to women’s rights.

Nevadans have spoken loud and clear: we are a pro-choice state. But my opponent @AdamLaxalt has made it clear he wants to eliminate Nevada’s abortion protections. He would be an automatic vote to ban abortion nationwide. pic.twitter.com/E7DK8GB9eD — Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) June 25, 2022

Former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt released his own statement following the ruling, praising the Supreme Court for returning the choice back to its “rightful owners: the American people and their elected representatives.”

“The people of Nevada have already voted to make abortion rights legal in our state and the Court’s decision on Roe doesn’t change settled law and it won’t distract voters from unaffordable prices, rising crime, or the border crisis,” the Senate-hopeful added.

Early polling on Cortez Masto and Laxalt has rendered wildly different results so far. A Nevada Election Survey Project (NESP) poll released in early June showed Cortez Masto leading Laxalt 48 percent to 27 percent in a hypothetical matchup. In stark contrast, a poll released in early May showed Laxalt leading Cortez Masto 47 percent to 46 percent, a one percent lead well within the survey’s four percent margin of error.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.