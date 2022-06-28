Though the overturning of Roe was the “right” decision, the timing wasn’t and may have even been the work of RINOs attempting to “sabotage” Republicans, according to conservative radio legend Michael Savage.

He further warned that by introducing the ruling before midterm elections — with the country already “a mess under Joe Biden and the left” — the Republicans “may have just destroyed themselves.”

Appearing on Newsmax TV’s “The Count” on Saturday, Savage referred to the “political disaster” of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, claiming it was “the right decision at the wrong time.”

“We all know that timing is everything and I ask why now? Why galvanize the left?” he asked.

“Who pushed this on the SCOTUS calendar at this time?” he added.

Savage, a New York Times best-selling author, suggested the possibility that the timing of the decision was intentionally “sabotaged by the RINOs [Republicans in Name Only].”

“We all know, those of us who’ve studied this very carefully…. how the RINO’S operate,” he said. “They really don’t want the majority; they like playing the minority role because they can then blame the Democrats for all the problems that they’re part and parcel of.”

Calling attention to an earlier tweet of his, Savage told followers to “curse me if you will” for his stance that due to the timing of the overturning of Roe — instead of being “pushed down on the calendar past the midterms” — the Republicans “may have just destroyed themselves.”

“Remember abortion was not the number one issue for America,” he said.

“We’re worried about the center,” he added. “We’re worried about the women in the middle.”

curse me if you will but by overturning Roe the republicans may have just destroyed themselves! Abortion was NOT the number one issue. Now most women from the all important center, will vote for DEMS. Mark down my words. Even if you detest them. — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) June 24, 2022

Asked if he believed the issue would be considered a “big deal” come November, Savage replied: “People are not stupid; they’re going to remember this.”

Admitting the matter would not “outweigh” soaring gas prices, inflation, and other aspects of the crises currently facing America, Savage highlighted the importance of the center voter bloc.

“I’m talking about that sliver of the center, the independent voters — mainly educated women,” he said. “They’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute now, it’s the Republicans again messing with my body.’”

“Even if they care about all the other issues, women are not the way they were 40 years ago,” he added. “They don’t want their bodies legislated by, let us say, Evangelicals or Republicans.”

The conservative radio host praised former President Donald Trump for changing the Court “for the better,” but reiterated the poor timing of the decision.

“We celebrated that, but why now?” he asked. “We didn’t need this before the midterms and I keep asking, why do they have to judge this now?”

Calling it “the right decision at the wrong time,” Savage stressed that “timing is everything” while highlighting how the left was already succeeding in losing support.

“Why galvanize the left just before the midterms? They were on the defensive,” he said.

“The whole country’s a mess under Joe Biden and the left,” he added. “Now all of a sudden, they have an issue and they can say: ‘Women, even if you’re on the right or you’re center, you don’t want those Republicans messing with your body.’ That’s my opinion.”

Savage’s remarks come after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The landmark decision has since sparked violent public upheaval across the country, as Democrats, the mainstream media, and members of the far-left continue their attacks on the pro-life movement and its supporters.

On Friday, left-wing Hollywood agitators Barbra Streisand and Mark Ruffalo both accused Republicans, Christians, and the U.S. Supreme Court of being the “American Taliban” in the wake of the Court’s ruling.