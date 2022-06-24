Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo Declare the Supreme Court ‘The American Taliban’

Left-wing Hollywood agitators Barbra Streisand and Mark Ruffalo both took to Twitter Friday to accuse Republicans, Christians, and the U.S. Supreme Court of being the “American Taliban” in the wake of the Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Roe was improperly decided nearly 50 years ago when the court ruled that the federal government had supremacy over abortion. And with its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization this week, the high court put the power back in the hands of the states to decide what rules would govern abortion.

Hollywood, of course, was apoplectic over the Dobbs decision, and dozens of celebrities experienced an epic meltdown, Friday.

Oscar-winning actress and pop star Barbra Streisand let the hate flow , calling the SCOTUS “The American Taliban.”

The Yenta star struck out, saying “The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This Court is the American Taliban.”

The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This Court is the American Taliban. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 24, 2022

Not to be outdone, Marvel’s Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, also jumped on the “American Taliban” accusation train.

Indeed, Ruffalo went on to urge supporters to “fight like hell.”

“Time to fight like hell in any way you know how. The American Taliban has taken over the Supreme Court,” he Tweeted.

Time to fight like hell in any way you know how. The American Taliban has taken over the Supreme Court. https://t.co/9WYVSIv59Z — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 24, 2022

Still, despite the attack on Christians, Republicans, and the Supreme Court, some responded to Ruffalo and Streisand by relating how were unhappy they were that the stars had compared the Islamic Taliban to Christians.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston