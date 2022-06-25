Hundreds of activists gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Saturday, one day after the court overruled the decades-old landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Those present were mostly pro-abortion protesters, holding signs reading “my body my choice,” “I don’t regret my abortion,” “abortion saves lives,” and many more.

The Supreme Court overturned both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a 5–4 opinion Friday, marking a historic win for the pro-life movement. The court ruled the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and flipped control of the issue back to individual states.

