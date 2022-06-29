Lawyer: Ginni Thomas Will Not Testify Before January 6 House Committee

The attorney representing Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said she will not testify before the partisan House Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot after text messages she sent on that day came under scrutiny.

In a letter dated Tuesday, attorney Mark Paoletta said that there is “no sufficient basis” to date to make her testimony relevant.

Bloomberg reported that Paoletta told the committee that the Thomases “have been subjected to an avalanche of death threats and other abuse by the unprecedented assault on the conservative Supreme Court Justices and their families.”

Bloomberg reported:

That request had come after emails surfaced from then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer John Eastman showing she was in contact with the attorney and her efforts to prevent Joe Biden from taking office were more extensive than previously known. But Paoletta, in his letter, argues the Eastman emails provide no basis to interview her. He also writes that her previously known text messaging to Trump’s last White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows simply expressed concerns about the 2020 results and also do not warrant questioning.

Previous reports said that Thomas might be eager to testify to clear her name but, Paoletta said, “I do not believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with Mrs. Thomas.”

