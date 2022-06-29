The Secret Service’s communication chief stated on Wednesday the agency was not asked to corroborate Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tuesday testimony before the January 6 Committee, where she claimed with secondhand knowledge that former President Donald Trump tried to commandeer the “the Beast” after his rally that day.

“[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record,” Anthony Guglielmi wrote in an email to Politico. “We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available.”

Just hours after Hutchinson leveled the accusations against Trump, NBC News reported that Bobby Engel, Trump’s Secret Service man on duty on January 6, would testify under oath to contradict Hutchinson’s story of Trump’s alleged attempt to commandeer the Beast.

With the threatened debunking of Hutchinson’s testimony under oath, the 25-year-old’s attorney, Jody Hunt of Alston & Bird, alleged Hutchinson simply recounted to the committee what she was told secondhand.

“Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told,” Hunt wrote. “Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath.”

Politico reported Wednesday afternoon the committee had already interviewed the Secret Service agent in question, Engel, whose testimony “is not known to include the stunning details Hutchinson described.”