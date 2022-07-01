Hillary Clinton: ‘I Would Endorse’ Biden if He Runs in 2024

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday she will endorse President Joe Biden if he runs for the White House in 2024.

“I would endorse our sitting president, yes, of course,” Clinton told NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor, according to the Hill.

“I mean, this is a silly question,” the longtime Democrat then quipped. “Let’s go with the person most likely to win. Joe Biden beat in a huge landslide victory in the popular vote Donald Trump. I think that says a lot.”

Clinton’s remarks come amid renewed buzz around a potential White House bid by the twice-failed presidential candidate. Media speculation around a possible run has been driven partly by Biden’s age, as he would be 81 years old on Election Day 2024, and his administration’s inability to solve multiple crises facing the country, such as surging inflation and illegal immigration at the southern border.

On Tuesday, Clinton addressed her future plans in an interview with CBS’s Mornings, maintaining that while she missed the “day-to-day of politics,” she could not “imagine” mounting a run in 2024.

“What I can imagine is staying as active and outspoken as I can because I think … our country is really on the precipice,” Clinton stated. “I think that we are looking at not only the erosion of these rights — the throwing the door open to unfettered, unregulated gun access — but we’re also looking at dismantling the federal government, how it protects our air and our water and everything else that goes along with it.”