At least 11 people were shot and two people were stabbed on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

According to the Sun-Times, three people were shot Monday at 1:30 a.m. “in the 3100 block of North Clark Street.” The shooting occurred just after the Pride Parade and left a 46-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man wounded.

Approximately two hours later, at 3:40 a.m., a 20-year-old and a 29-year-old man were both wounded during a drive-by shooting.

At least six other people were wounded in shootings that occurred as Monday rolled on.

WGN-TV notes there was a stabbing just around the corner from the 1:30 a.m. shooting. Police indicated there was an argument between “a woman…[and] two other women and a man and that led to a physical altercation.”

The woman allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed one of the other two women before stabbing the man in the back. The wounded woman was hospitalized in “serious condition,” while the man was in “fair condition.”

Breitbart News reported 25 people were shot during the weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, five of them fatally.

The first of the weekend’s shooting fatalities was a 5-month-girl who was shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle Friday about 6:45 p.m.

