Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed that she has not ruled out a presidential run in 2024.

While speaking with John Karl on ABC’s This Week, the embattled Wyoming congresswoman – who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – did not outright reject the possibility of making a bid for the Oval Office.

Karl asked Cheney, “Do you see yourself running for president as a way to prevent what you say would be the destruction of the party and ultimately damaging our country?”

“You know, I haven’t made a decision about that yet,” Cheney replied, adding that she will make a decision about 2024 “down the road.”

Earlier in the interview, she discussed the January 6 Committee, saying that she believes “Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the oval office ever again,” Breitbart News noted.

Cheney also insisted that Trump “can’t be the party nominee” and said she did not believe the Republican Party “would survive that.” She went on to suggest that millions of people had been “betrayed” by the former president following the 2020 presidential election.

The Wyoming congresswoman already faces a tough road to reelection this November as recent polling has her trailing by 28 points to Republican primary challenger Harriet Hageman.

Hageman told Breitbart News that Cheney “has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us. She doesn’t represent our values.”

In addition to voting to impeach the former president, Cheney is the Vice Chair of the January 6 Committee, which is investigating Trump for the Capitol riot on January 6. Cheney stated during the interview with Karl that it is possible that the committee will bring a “criminal referral” against the former president.

In a rally supporting Hageman, Trump called Cheney “a lapdog for Pelosi and a human soundbite machine for CNN and MSDNC.”

“She has gone crazy,” Trump continued. “Now I get it. I’ve been hearing these stories for years. Now I get it. She’s gone totally crazy.”

