Liz Cheney: GOP ‘Can’t Survive’ if Trump Is the 2024 Nominee

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Republican Party would not survive if former President Donald Trump is its standard-bearer in 2024.

Partial transcript as follows:

JON KARL: Can the Republican Party survive in the way you’ve known it if Donald Trump is again chosen?

CHENEY: It can’t survive if he’s our nominee.

KARL: No?

CHENEY: No. I think that he can’t be the Party nominee and I don’t think the Party would survive that. I believe in the Party and I believe in what the Party can be and what the Party can stand for and I’m not ready to give that up. Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the Party back to what it can be and to reject so much of the toxin and the vitriol.

DONALD TRUMP: We will stop the steal. We won this election and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election.

CHENEY: That millions of people, millions of Republicans have been betrayed by Donald Trump. And that is a really painful thing for people to recognize and to admit, but it’s absolutely the case. And they’ve been betrayed by him, by the big lie, and by — by what he continues to do and say to tear apart our country and tear apart our party. And I think we have to reject that.