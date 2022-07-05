Politico: California Primary a Good Sign for House Incumbents

Politico’s weekly newsletter indicated that California’s “political crystal ball” shows incumbents are in good shape heading into the midterms and the primary shows a “pretty solid picture of what the general election is going to look like.”

The newsletter, written by Politico’s Scott Bland, noted that the primary election in California’s top-two primary system is typically a good indicator of what will happen in the general election every two years.

By adding up the aggregated votes by Democrats and the aggregated votes by Republicans in the House primary, Bland noted that “you get a pretty solid picture of what the general election is going to look like — with the Democratic vote typically serving as the party’s floor in November”:

Every two years, the primaries kick up a wonderful opportunity to peer into the future and take a sneak peek at fall election results. This crystal-ball moment comes courtesy of California’s top-two primary system. Add up the aggregate Democratic vote and the aggregate Republican vote in each House primary, and you get a pretty solid picture of what the general election is going to look like — with the Democratic vote typically serving as the party’s floor in November. In 213 California congressional races from 2012-2020 that featured one Democrat and one Republican, the median race saw Democrats pick up 2.1 percentage points from primary to general, while Republicans lost half a point. All in all, Democrats gained in nearly two-thirds of races. If you look just at 2012-2018 — a reasonable thing to consider, since the 2020 presidential nominating contest juiced Democratic engagement to an unusual and lopsided degree compared to Republicans in that year’s primary — Democrats improved from primary to general in 74 percent of races. The median Democratic gain those years was 3.3 points, while the median Republican decline was 1.6 points. … — Battleground Orange County may send all of its incumbents back. It wouldn’t be unprecedented for one of the four battleground districts touching Orange County to flip — but it would have to be a big shift from the primary. Republicans got 57 percent and 59 percent, respectively, in the primaries for Reps. Michelle Steel and Young Kim’s districts. Democrats, meanwhile, cleared the majority mark in Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Mike Levin’s districts.

However, Bland noted that there are still a few races to watch out for.

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert is in a Trump +1 district, but it is not a race that Democrats typically line up to run in because of the nature of the district. In addition, the 15-term Republican congressman was potentially looking at seeing some Republican primary challengers, but all the GOP candidates combined pulled in 52.8 percent in the primary.

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia holds another seat. The congressman will have a tough reelection battle ahead of him as he had one of the closest races in 2020, and all the GOP candidates combined could only pull in 50.4 percent in the primary. However, he is running against Democrat Christy Smith for the third time for the same seat.

Republican Rep. David Valadao voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year. In his district, Republicans combined received nearly 55 percent in the primary, but he is running against Democrat state Rep. Rudy Salas. Bland noted that Valadao, in 2018, tried to unseat “Democrats overcame a bigger primary deficit” to beat him until he came back in 2020 and won the seat.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.