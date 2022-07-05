White House Asking Supporters to Put Clips of Joe Biden on TikTok

The White House is sending out pre-edited videos of President Joe Biden to supporters so they can put them on TikTok and other social media accounts, according to a new report.

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere reported the details of a White House call with abortion supporters in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

After the call, the White House sent them a list of talking points and “suggestions of Biden speech clips to share on TikTok” according to the report.

The behind-the-scenes details of the clumsy communications efforts by the White House illustrate a growing sense of anger and frustration from activists about Biden’s failure to meet-the-moment on the issue of abortion.

The report also notes that Biden tends to “berate advisers” when he’s unhappy with the direction of his presidency or a particular event, while his “veteran advisers” are urging him to “take the long view” on issues affecting his presidency.

The White House has repeatedly tried to get around the establishment media by engaging with TikTok stars.

In March, White House press secretary Jen Psaki held a briefing on Ukraine with TikTok stars, an exercise that was mocked by NBC’s Saturday Night Live comedy show.

They also worked with a TikTok comedian in August to film a video of a crossdressing “intern” working at the White House to promote the coronavirus vaccine.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bennydrama7/video/6994499025424682246

In December, The White House also put Biden in a video with the Jonas Brothers riffing off a popular TikTok meme about the president.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXmLfHsgrWl/