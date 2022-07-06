Poll: Rep. Carolyn Maloney Leads Rep. Jerry Nadler in Democrat Primary

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) leads Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in the congressional race where two long-term Democrat lawmakers are up against “congressional wannabe” Suraj Patel in the primary after a court-ordered redrawing of congressional district lines combined the East and West Sides of Manhattan into a single district.

The internal poll from Patel, first reported by the New York Post, revealed that the two longtime New York lawmakers, colleagues, and House committee chairs are neck and neck in the poll, with Maloney slightly leading and the political newcomer not far behind.

Maloney, 3o percent

Nadler, 28 percent

Patel, 19 percent

The Post reported that the poll was taken in early June with likely Democrat voters in the district and also found Patel slightly leading by one point when the “respondents were read messaging about the contenders that align with Patel’s rationale for his candidacy”:

Patel, 27 percent

Maloney, 26 percent

Nadler, 26 percent

This is the first time that Maloney and Nadler are running against each other and the first time their districts have been joined together. As the two announced they would run against each other, they traded barbs.

Nader has called Maloney an “anti-vaxxer” and amplified her far-left record. In contrast, Maloney has accused him of sexism for initially asking her to switch congressional districts and run somewhere else.

However, this is the third time Patel has looked to unseat Maloney.

Patel told the Post he raked in almost $1.1 million in the eight months he has been campaigning. Calling the establishment Democrats and their old ideas a “disfavor,” he added that his campaign haul “confirms” that “people are ready for change” in the district.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.