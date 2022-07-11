Debunking Five Common Post-Roe Abortion Myths

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, half-truths and outright falsities have widely circulated, confusing and even scaring those exposed to them.

From faulty legal interpretations, to hasty generalizations, to claims women will no longer have access to life-saving treatments — here is a by-no-means comprehensive list of rebuttals to fraudulent claims being made following the ending of the supposed “right” to abortion in the United States.

Overturning Roe *Did Not* Outlaw Abortion

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade does not outlaw abortion in the United States. Rather, the 5-4 majority of justices decided the Supreme Court was incorrect to rule in 1973 that the Constitution includes a “right” to abortion.

By overturning Roe, the Supreme Court ultimately returned the issue of abortion laws and regulations “to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his opinion. Now, citizens will be able to elect officials who represent their views on abortion and who will put policies in place that reflect those views — i.e., abortion law will be determined by states according to the democratic process.

Following the court’s decision, corporate media outlets and left-leaning pollsters were quick to report that most Americans oppose Roe’s overturning. But those reports ignore critical context. Most surveys actually reveal that a large amount of voters do not understand the Roe case, as well as what would happen as a result of its overturning.

For example, a recent Monmouth University poll showed that while 60 percent of respondents oppose the court’s decision, 44 percent say states should decide their own abortion laws — which is exactly what overturning Roe results in. Another poll released this week by the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), shows that when voters are educated about the Roe case, the majority of them end up supporting the court’s decision to overturn it.

More directly, a May poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that one quarter of Americans falsely believe overturning Roe v. Wade would make abortion illegal nationwide.

Overturning Roe Has No Impact on Treating Miscarriages, Ectopic Pregnancies